BRIEF-Valeritas Announces V-Go Distribution Agreement In Italy With Movi SpA

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Valeritas Holdings Inc:

* VALERITAS ANNOUNCES V-GO® DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IN ITALY WITH MOVI SPA

* VALERITAS - CO WILL RETAIN RESPONSIBILITY FOR PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY APPROVAL, QUALITY MANAGEMENT, AND MANUFACTURING UNDER AGREEMENT​

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS INC - ‍MOVI WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES, MARKETING, CUSTOMER SUPPORT AND DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITIES IN ITALY UNDER AGREEMENT​

* VALERITAS - GRANTED MOVI RIGHTS TO PROMOTE, MARKET, SELL CO'S PRODUCT V-GO WEARABLE INSULIN DELIVERY DEVICE TO DIABETES CLINICS, PATIENTS IN ITALY