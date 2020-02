Feb 14 (Reuters) - Valeritas Holdings Inc:

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS - BANKRUPTCY COURT ENTERED DIP ORDER GRANTING INTERIM APPROVAL TO CO’S PROPOSED SENIOR SECURED PRIMING DIP FINANCING FACILITY

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS - UNDER TERMS OF DIP ORDER, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO $5.5 MILLION OF PROPOSED $12.0 MILLION DIP FACILITY

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS INC - BANKRUPTCY COURT WILL CONSIDER FINAL APPROVAL OF FULL DIP FUNDING AT A FUTURE HEARING TO BE HELD ON MAR 12 Source text: [bit.ly/2StEcPW] Further company coverage: