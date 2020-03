March 16 (Reuters) - Valeritas Holdings Inc:

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS - ON MARCH 12, BANKRUPTCY COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING FINAL APPROVAL OF SENIOR SECURED PRIMING DIP FACILITY - SEC FILING

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS - BANKRUPTCY COURT IS SCHEDULED TO HEAR MOTION, ON MARCH 20 TO ISSUE ORDER APPROVING SALE OF ASSETS TO ZEALAND PHARMA

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS - RECEIVED NO OTHER BIDS FOR ASSETS BY BID DEADLINE OF MARCH 12, 2020