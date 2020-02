Feb 28 (Reuters) - Valeritas Holdings:

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS - ON FEB 25, BOARD ELIMINATED POSITION OF CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAR 6

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS - CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, JOSEPH SALDANHA, WAS TERMINATED FROM HIS EMPLOYMENT WITH CO, EFFECTIVE MAR 6 Source: (bit.ly/38bXSfA)