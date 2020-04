April 2 (Reuters) - Valeritas Holdings Inc:

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS - CO, UNITS AMENDS CERTAIN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT BY & AMONG ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS - AGREED TO SELL ASSETS TO ZEALAND FOR CONSIDERATION OF ($23 MILLION IN CASH AND ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES