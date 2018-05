May 9 (Reuters) - Valeritas Holdings Inc:

* VALERITAS REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER REVENUE WITH 32% YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH AND GROSS MARGINS EXPAND TO RECORD 47.6%

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 32 PERCENT TO $6.1 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.72