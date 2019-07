July 18 (Reuters) - VALERITAS HOLDINGS INC:

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS SAYS ON JULY 16, CO ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE DIABETES CARE INC - SEC FILING

* VALERITAS - AS PER SETTLEMENT, CO, ROCHE AGREED TO TERMINATE INTER PARTES REVIEW PROCEEDINGS RELATED TO PATENTS, WHICH EXPIRES ON SEPT 23, 2020

* VALERITAS - CO TO PAY TO ROCHE AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN MULTIPLE PAYMENTS OVER TIME DETERMINED NOT TO BE MATERIAL TO COMPANY