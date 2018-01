Jan 8 (Reuters) - Valeritas Holdings Inc:

* SAYS EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE TO REACH $20 MILLION, IN LINE WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

* VALERITAS REPORTS PRELIMINARY FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 REVENUE RESULTS

* SEES Q4 REVENUE ABOUT $5.6 MILLION

* SEES Q4 REVENUE UP 16 PERCENT