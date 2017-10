BRIEF-Valero Energy Corp and Plains All American Pipeline LP elect to terminate proposed acquisition by Valero of certain plains assets

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp

* Valero Energy Corporation and Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. elect to terminate proposed acquisition by Valero of certain plains assets

* Valero Energy Corp - Co, ‍ Plains All American Pipeline agreed to terminate deal providing acquisition of 2 petroleum storage, distribution terminals

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍To terminate agreement for acquisition of two petroleum storage and distribution terminals located in Martinez and Richmond​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: