BRIEF-Valero Energy - Gasoline Exports Totaled 73,000 bpd In Q1 - Conf Call

April 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp:

* EXPECT Q2 THROUGHPUT VOLUMES TO RANGE BETWEEN 1.61 MILLION AND 1.66 MILLION BPD IN U.S. GULF COAST - CONF CALL

* EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL

* EXPECT ETHANOL BUSINESS TO TOTAL 4 MILLION GALLONS PER DAY IN Q2 - CONF CALL

* EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MILLION AND $600 MILLION THIS YEAR - CONF CALL

* VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL - CONF CALL

* VALERO ENERGY - DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS - CONF CALL

* VALERO ENERGY - GASOLINE EXPORTS TOTALED 73,000 BPD IN Q1 AND DIESEL 163,000 BPD IN Q1 - CONF CALL