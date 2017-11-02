FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners entered into a purchase and sale agreement and a contribution agreement​
November 2, 2017 / 10:32 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners entered into a purchase and sale agreement and a contribution agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Partners Lp

* Valero Energy Partners - ‍Effective Nov 1, co entered into a purchase and sale agreement and a contribution agreement​ - SEC Filing

* Valero Energy-‍ Pursuant to deal,Valero Energy Corp,through units sold to partnership outstanding membership interests of parkway pipeline for $200 million​

* Valero -‍ Pursuant to contribution deal,Valero Energy Corp contributed to partnership outstanding membership interests of Valero Partners Port Arthur LLC​

* Valero Energy -‍ Valero Energy Corp contributed to partnership outstanding membership interests of Valero Partners Port Arthur for $262 million cash to VTDC​

* Valero Energy Partners LP - ‍Contribution deal also consists of issuance of 1.1 million units to VTDC

* Valero Energy Partners LP - ‍Contribution deal also consists of issuance of 22,068 general partner units to Valero Energy Partners GP Source text: [bit.ly/2ynZTZm] Further company coverage:

