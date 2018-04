April 19 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Partners LP:

* VALERO ENERGY PARTNERS LP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION BY 3.9 PERCENT

* VALERO ENERGY PARTNERS LP - BOARD OF CO’S GENERAL PARTNER HAS APPROVED PARTNERSHIP’S Q1 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.5275 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: