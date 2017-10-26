FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners LP announces acquisitions of Port Arthur Terminal assets and Parkway Pipeline LLC for $508 mln
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
October 26, 2017 / 10:49 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners LP announces acquisitions of Port Arthur Terminal assets and Parkway Pipeline LLC for $508 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Partners LP

* Valero Energy Partners LP announces acquisitions of the Port Arthur Terminal assets and Parkway Pipeline LLC for $508 million

* Valero Energy Partners LP - ‍ To finance acquisitions primarily with borrowings under revolving credit facility, cash on hand

* Valero Energy Partners - ‍Newly issued units will be allocated in proportion allowing general partner to maintain 2 percent general partner interest​

* Valero Energy Partners LP - ‍Upon closing partnership plans to enter into separate 10-year terminaling and transportation agreements with Valero​

* Valero Energy Partners LP - ‍ To also finance acquisitions primarily with issuance of additional common units, general partner units to Valero units​

* Valero Energy - ‍In first 12 mths, acquired operations expected to contribute about $24 million and $60 million of net income and EBITDA, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

