BRIEF-Valero Energy Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.00

April 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.94 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BILLION

* QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $22.88 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* THROUGHPUT VOLUMES AVERAGED 2.9 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY IN Q1 OF 2018, WHICH IS 93,000 BARRELS PER DAY HIGHER THAN Q1 OF 2017

* BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY

* $170 MILLION PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020

* CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BILLION

* CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PERCENT OF ADJUSTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018

* VALERO ENERGY - CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PERCENT OF ADJUSTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: