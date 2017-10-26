BRIEF-Valero Energy Q3 earnings per share $1.91

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp
* Valero Energy reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.91
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valero Energy Corp - expect diamond pipeline and wilmington cogeneration projects to start up in December
* Valero Energy Corp qtrly operating revenues of $23,562 million versus $19,649 million
* Valero Energy Corp - Hurricane Harvey disrupted operations at five of co’s refineries during quarter
* Valero Energy Corp - continues to target $2.7 billion of total capital investments this year
* Valero Energy Corp qtrly refinery throughput capacity utilization was 92 percent
* Valero Energy Corp qtrly throughput volumes averaged 2.9 million barrels per day
* Q3 revenue view $19.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S