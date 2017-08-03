FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 hours ago
BRIEF-Valero signs long-term agreements to import refined products into Central Mexico
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Valero signs long-term agreements to import refined products into Central Mexico

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp:

* Valero signs long-term agreements to import refined products into central mexico

* Valero Energy- unit signed long-term agreements with infraestructura energetica nova, s.a.b. De c.v. To import refined products at new port of veracruz​

* Valero Energy Corp- Vvalero has contracted with ienova to use all three terminals, to supply gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to customers​

* Valero Energy - ‍marine terminal in veracruz will start operations as early as end of 2018, with two inland terminals serving customers in early 2019​

* Valero Energy Corp- ‍valero will also have an option to acquire a 50 percent interest in each of terminals​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.