BRIEF-Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly ‍funds flow from operations was $1.0 million in Q2 2017, down 54 percent from Q2 2016​

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly ‍petroleum and natural gas revenues $3.8 million versus $3.1 million​

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly production ‍934 boe/d versus 807 boe/d​ ‍​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍reduced its outlook for 2017 exit rate net sales from 1,500 boe/d to a target range of 1,000 to 1,100 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: