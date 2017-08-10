FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 9:28 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly ‍funds flow from operations was $1.0 million in Q2 2017, down 54 percent from Q2 2016​

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly ‍petroleum and natural gas revenues $3.8 million versus $3.1 million​

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly production ‍934 boe/d versus 807 boe/d​ ‍​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍reduced its outlook for 2017 exit rate net sales from 1,500 boe/d to a target range of 1,000 to 1,100 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.