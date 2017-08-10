FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly ‍funds flow from operations was $1.0 million in Q2 2017, down 54 percent from Q2 2016​

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly ‍petroleum and natural gas revenues $3.8 million versus $3.1 million​

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly production ‍934 boe/d versus 807 boe/d​ ‍​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍reduced its outlook for 2017 exit rate net sales from 1,500 boe/d to a target range of 1,000 to 1,100 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.