Jan 2 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc:

* VALEURA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

* VALEURA ENERGY INC - ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF SEAN GUEST AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CORPORATION EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

* VALEURA ENERGY INC - ‍SEAN GUEST​ REPLACES JIM MCFARLAND WHO HAS RETIRED FROM EXECUTIVE DUTIES BUT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD