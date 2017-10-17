BRIEF-Valeura Energy updates on Yamalik-1 testing program

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc:

* Valeura announces Yamalik-1 testing program and operational update

* Valeura Energy Inc - Agreement with Statoil Banarli Turkey for completion, multi-stage fracing, flow testing program for Yamalik-1 well​

* ‍Valeura Energy Inc - Yamalik-1 testing program is expected to commence during November 2017​

* ‍Valeura Energy Inc - Estimated all-in cost of Yamalik-1 testing program is US$10.3 million, to be funded 100% by Statoil up to a cap of 110% of budget​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: