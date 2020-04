April 8 (Reuters) - VALIANT HOLDING AG:

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF VALIANT HOLDING AG ON MAY 13, 2020 WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF CHF 5 PER SHARE

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 13, 2020 WILL TAKE PLACE ON THE BANK’S PREMISES WITHOUT THE PERSONAL PARTICIPATION OF SHAREHOLDERS

* SHAREHOLDERS CAN CAST THEIR VOTE VIA INDEPENDENT PROXY VOTING