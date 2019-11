Nov 27 (Reuters) - VALIANT HOLDING AG:

* VALIANT BANK TODAY ISSUED NEW COVERED BONDS TOTALING CHF 310 MILLION

* BOND HAS A TERM OF FIFTEEN YEARS AND A COUPON OF 0.125 PERCENT

* SIXTH SERIES WAS PLACED AT THE PRICE OF 100.484 PERCENT WITH RETURN OF 0.0925% AND WILL BE TRADABLE ON 3 DECEMBER 2019 ON THE SIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)