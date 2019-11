Nov 7 (Reuters) - VALIANT HOLDING AG:

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ROSE TO CHF 86.5 MILLION, MAINLY DUE TO STRONG INTEREST-RATE BUSINESS.

* 9-MONTH GROSS INTEREST RESULT IMPROVED TO CHF 233.1 MILLION (+ 2.2%).

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2019, VALIANT STILL EXPECTS AN ANNUAL PROFIT SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR.