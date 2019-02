Feb 13 (Reuters) - Valiant Holding AG:

* FY GROUP PROFIT ROSE TO CHF 120.3 MILLION (+ 0.9%)

* FY GROSS INTEREST INCOME ROSE TO CHF 307.3 MILLION, 3.8 PERCENT MORE THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* VALIANT ANTICIPATES 2019 SLIGHTLY HIGHER NET INCOME IN THE CURRENT YEAR THAN IN 2018

* TO PROPOSE TO INCREASE DIVIDEND TO 4.40 FRANCS

* WITH AN INCREASE OF 4.1 PERCENT, FY OPERATING INCOME CAME AT CHF 404.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)