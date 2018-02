Feb 14 (Reuters) - VALIANT HOLDING AG:

* FY GROUP PROFIT UP 1.5 PERCENT TO CHF 119.2 MILLION

* DIVIDEND ‍4 CHF/SHARE​

* ANTICIPATES HIGHER OPERATING SUCCESS IN THE CURRENT YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR TO BE IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY GROSS INTEREST INCOME CHF 296.0 MILLION, UP 2 PCT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)