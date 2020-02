Feb 13 (Reuters) - VALIANT HOLDING AG:

* ACHIEVES SOLID ANNUAL PROFIT OF CHF 121.1 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE FURTHER INCREASE OF 60 CENTIMES TO 5.00 SWISS FRANCS PER SHARE AT THE UPCOMING AGM

* OUTLOOK 2020 EXPECTS NET INCOME FOR CURRENT YEAR TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR 3 TO 4 PERCENT GROWTH IN LOANS