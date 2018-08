Aug 9 (Reuters) - Valiant Holding AG:

* AT CHF 150.9 MILLION, H1 NET INTEREST INCOME WAS 5.3 PERCENT HIGHER THAN YEAR AGO

* GROUP PROFIT AFTER SIX MONTHS ROSE BY 14.5 PERCENT TO CHF 59.8 MILLION

* FOR 2018 CONTINUES TO EXPECT CLEAR INCREASE IN BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND PROFIT AT THE LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR