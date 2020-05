May 7 (Reuters) - VALIANT HOLDING AG:

* Q1 NET INCOME WAS CHF 26.2 MILLION (-7.4%)

* Q1 GROSS INTEREST RESULT ROSE BY 4.5 PERCENT TO CHF 80.2 MILLION

* WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO CONCLUSIVELY ASSESS THE DEVELOPMENT OF CREDIT DEFAULT RISKS DUE TO COVOID-19 CRISIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)