May 2 (Reuters) - Valiant Holding AG:

* INCREASED CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN Q1 COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY 8.7 PERCENT TO 28.2 MILLION SWISS FRANCS.

* Q1 INTEREST RESULT WITH A PLUS OF 2.5 PERCENT CLIMBED TO CHF 76.8 MILLION

* EXPECTS A PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 2019 SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR.