Dec 7 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd:

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD. PROVIDES INITIAL ESTIMATE OF NET LOSSES FROM OCTOBER 2017 CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES AND COMMENTS ON U.S. HOUSE AND SENATE TAX REFORM BILLS

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD - VALIDUS EXPECTS NET IMPACT FROM OCTOBER 2017 CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES TO BE $30.0 MILLION

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD - DOES NOT EXPECT POTENTIAL CHANGES TO U.S. TAX LAW TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO'S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS