March 22 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd:

* VALIDUS SPECIALTY PARTNERS WITH EAGLE OCEAN AMERICA, ANNOUNCES NEW US VESSEL OPERATOR COVER

* ‍VALIDUS SPECIALTY UNDERWRITING SERVICES . - PARTNERSHIP WITH EAGLE OCEAN AMERICA, A FULL-SERVICE INSURANCE FACILITY OPERATED BY EAGLE OCEAN AGENCIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)