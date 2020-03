March 30 (Reuters) - ValiRx PLC:

* VALIRX PLC - ADJOURNED GENERAL MEETING WHICH WAS TO BE HELD ON 25 MARCH 2020 AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 SITUATION

* VALIRX - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POTENTIAL FUNDERS WHO HAVE INDICATED CONDITIONAL WILLINGNESS TO INVEST IN CO IF RESOLUTIONS ARE PASSED