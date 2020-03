March 4 (Reuters) - ValiRx PLC:

* SHAREHOLDER REQUISITION NOTICE

* GOT LETTER FROM GROUP OF SHAREHOLDERS WHO HOLD IN EXCESS OF 5% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO, REQUIRING CO CONVENE AT GM

* REQUEST FOR GENERAL MEETING ON RESOLUTIONS TO BE PROPOSED TO REMOVE GEORGE MORRIS AND SATU VAINIKKA AS DIRECTORS OF CO