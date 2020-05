May 1 (Reuters) - ValiRx PLC:

* VALIRX PLC - SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT

* VALIRX PLC - NOTES THAT THERE HAS BEEN A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF CORPORATE AND CLINICAL ACTIVITY NOTIFIED IN PAST 2 WEEKS

* VALIRX PLC - IN EVENT THAT COMPANY UNDERTAKES A PLACING IT IS LIKELY TO BE AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO COMPANY'S CURRENT SHARE PRICE