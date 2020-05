BRIEF-Valirx Signs Material Transfer Agreement With Japanese Pharmaceutical Company

May 1 (Reuters) - ValiRx PLC:

* VALIRX PLC - MATERIAL TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH JAPANESE PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

* VALIRX - SIGNS DEAL WITH JAPANESE PHARMACEUTICAL CO TO EVALUATE VAL301 TO CONTEMPLATE POTENTIAL FUTURE LICENSE, FOR USE IN TREATMENT OF ENDOMETRIOSIS

* VALIRX PLC - JAPANESE COMPANY HAS ALREADY CONDUCTED A THOROUGH REVIEW OF VALIRX’S PRIOR DATA UNDER TERMS OF A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT

* VALIRX - WILL SUPPLY REQUIRED QUANTITIES OF VAL 301, JAPANESE SPONSOR TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR UNDERTAKING AGREED PROGRAMME OF WORK AT ITS OWN EXPENSE