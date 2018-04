April 19 (Reuters) - ValiRx PLC:

* ANNOUNCE POSITIVE VAL101 RESULTS, THAT ARE SHOWN TO BE EFFECTIVE IN INDUCING APOPTOSIS (PROGRAMMED CELL DEATH) IN CANCER CELL MODELS

* RESULTS SHOW SUPERIOR APOPTOTIC EFFECT IN COMPARISON TO CURRENTLY AVAILABLE REAGENTS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)