BRIEF-Valirx Warns Of Trading Beyond 6 Week Period If Unable To Raise More Money

Feb 17 (Reuters) - ValiRx PLC:

* VALIRX PLC - PROPOSED CAPITAL REORGANISATION WILL NOT OCCUR

* VALIRX - OTHER RESOLUTIONS RELATING TO NEW SHAREHOLDER AUTHORITIES, WHICH WOULD HAVE ALLOWED CO TO ISSUE NEW SHARES WERE WITHDRAWN

* VALIRX - DUE TO RESOLUTION NOT BEING PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS, CO IS UNABLE TO RAISE NEW FUNDS BY WAY OF ISSUING NEW SHARES

* VALIRX- IN EVENT CO UNABLE TO RAISE MORE FUNDS, CREDITORS UNWILLING TO GIVE SUPPORT, CO UNLIKELY TO BE ABLE TO CONTINUE TRADING AFTER 6 WEEK PERIOD

* VALIRX PLC - DIRECTORS ARE ACTIVELY SEEKING ALTERNATIVE SOURCES OF FINANCE TO PROVIDE COMPANY WITH FUNDING