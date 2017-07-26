BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.18

July 26 (Reuters) - Valley National Bancorp

* Valley National Bancorp reports a 28 percent increase in second quarter net income and $22 million of planned earnings enhancements

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $171.1 million for Q2 of 2017 increased $17.6 million compared to Q2 of 2016​

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍during July 2017, completed idea generation and approval phase of lift program​

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍plan to achieve approximately $22 million in total cost reductions and revenue enhancements on an annualized pre-tax run-rate​

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍implementation phase of initiative enhancements currently underway, is expected to be fully phased-in over next 24 months​

* Valley National Bancorp - about $22 million in total cost reductions achieved through combination of workforce reduction, other efficiency, revenue initiatives

* Valley National Bancorp - sees workforce reduction, other initiatives to result in employee severance & other implementation costs of about $11 million

