BRIEF-Vallourec Q4 Net Loss Group Share Narrows To 164 ‍million Euros

Feb 21 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.07 BILLION VERSUS EUR 838 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA EUR 11 ‍​MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 63 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 164 ‍MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 183 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 SALES VOLUMES 655,000 TONNES VERSUS 376,000 TONNES YEAR AGO

* IN 2018 EXPECTS TO BENEFIT FROM FAVORABLE ACTIVITY LEVEL IN US AND STABLE OIL & GAS ACTIVITY IN BRAZIL

* SAYS TIMING AND MAGNITUDE OF INTERNATIONAL OIL & GAS MARKET REBOUND IS STILL UNCERTAIN

* IN US, ANTICIPATES AVERAGE RIG COUNT TO MODERATELY INCREASE IN 2018

* SAYS IN US OCTG CONSUMPTION PER RIG SHOULD CONTINUE TO RISE IN 2018

* SAYS IN BRAZIL, DRILLING ACTIVITY IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STABLE IN 2018

* SAYS TARGETS TO RENEW FRAME AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS IN COURSE OF H1 2018 IN BRAZIL

* IN 2018 IN REST OF WORLD, INCREASING TENDER ACTIVITY FOR OIL & GAS PROJECTS SHOULD RESULT IN HIGHER BOOKINGS

* ON REST OF WORLD: SEES POSITIVE IMPACTS ON DELIVERIES TO MATERIALIZE MOSTLY AS FROM 2019

* IN 2018 POWER GENERATION REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY DIMINISHING NUMBER OF CONVENTIONAL POWER PLANT PROJECTS

* ON 2018 POWER GENERATION REVENUE: IMPACT PARTICULARLY IN CHINA AND KOREA

* IMPROVED MOMENTUM IN INDUSTRY MARKETS IN EUROPE AND BRAZIL SHOULD BE CONFIRMED IN 2018

* UNUSUALLY HIGH AND UNFAVORABLE VOLATILITY IN SOME CONSUMABLE PRICES COULD HAVE NEGATIVE EFFECT ON RESULTS IN 2018

* UNUSUALLY HIGH AND UNFAVORABLE VOLATILITY IN CURRENCIES COULD HAVE NEGATIVE EFFECT ON RESULTS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)