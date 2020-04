BRIEF-Vallourec Reduces Workforce In North America Due To COVID-19

April 6 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC SA:

* REG-VALLOUREC REDUCES ITS WORKFORCE IN NORTH AMERICA

* THIS REDUCTION WILL AFFECT OVER 900 POSITIONS (OVER ONE THIRD OF OUR TOTAL WORKFORCE AND CONTRACTOR POSITIONS IN NORTH AMERICA) ACROSS ALL PLANTS AS WELL AS SUPPORT FUNCTIONS

* REDUCTION OF ITS WORKFORCE IN NORTH AMERICA IN RESPONSE TO UNFORESEEN, SUDDEN AND SIGNIFICANT DROP OF ACTIVITY CONFIRMED BY ITS OIL AND GAS CUSTOMERS

* IMPLEMENTATION WILL OCCUR OVER COMING WEEKS FOLLOWING ALL INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL PROCEDURES