BRIEF-Vallourec Successfully Prices Offering Of 400 Million Euro Senior Notes Due 2023

April 12 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC SA:

* VALLOUREC SUCCESSFULLY PRICES OFFERING OF €400 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* COUPON OF 6.375% PER ANNUM

* ISSUANCE OF NOTES, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS, IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 19 APRIL 2018

* OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM EUR 300,000,000 AMOUNT ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 9

* PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO REFINANCE OUTSTANDING BONDS DUE AUG 2019 BY REDEEMING THEM WHEN THEY MATURE

* PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO PAY CERTAIN FEES AND EXPENSES