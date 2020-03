March 20 (Reuters) - Vallourec SA:

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC (COVID-19) IN COUNTRIES WHERE GROUP IS PRESENT, COMBINED WITH SUDDEN DECLINE IN PRICE OF OIL, WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON GROUP’S ACTIVITIES

* SUSPENDS GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED

* ENJOYS A SOLID LIQUIDITY POSITION WHICH TO DATE HAS NOT BEEN SPECIFICALLY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC OR BY FALL IN PRICE OF OIL AND HAS EVOLVED IN LINE WITH USUAL SEASONALITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)