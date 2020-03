March 20 (Reuters) - Valmec Ltd:

* VALMEC LTD - WITHDRAWING ITS FULL YEAR FY20 GUIDANCE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON 11 SEPTEMBER 2019

* VALMEC LTD- THERE HAVE BEEN NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AT VALMEC TO DATE.

* VALMEC LTD - CUSTOMER DELAYS IN BOTH EXECUTION OF CURRENT ORDER BOOK AND COMMENCEMENT OF NEW CONTRACTS BEING EXPERIENCED BY VALMEC