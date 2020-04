BRIEF-Valmet Withdraws Guidance For 2020

April 16 (Reuters) - Valmet Oyj:

* REG-VALMET WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO INCREASED UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BECAUSE OF INCREASED UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC, VALMET WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* IMPACTS OF PANDEMIC ON VALMET’S OPERATIONS AND BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT DEPEND ON DURATION AND SEVERITY OF CRISIS

* ON FEBRUARY 5, 2020 VALMET ISSUED THE FOLLOWING GUIDANCE: ESTIMATES THAT NET SALES IN 2020 WILL INCREASE IN COMPARISON WITH 2019 (EUR 3,547 MLN) AND COMPARABLE EBITA IN 2020 WILL INCREASE IN COMPARISON WITH 2019 (EUR 316 MLN)