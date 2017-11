BRIEF-Valneva 9M EBITDA increases to 12.3 million euros

Nov 9 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* TOTAL REVENUES OF €79.8 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS 2017 VERSUS TO €70.7 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW OF €18.2 MILLION IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017

* 9M EBITDA OF EUR 12.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET LOSS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 WAS €7.8 MILLION COMPARED TO NET LOSS OF €46.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FULL YEAR OUTLOOK LEADS TO UPWARD REVISION OF EBITDA GUIDANCE

* INCREASES ITS FULL YEAR EBITDA GUIDANCE TO €10M - €13 MILLION COMPARED TO PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF €5 - €10 MILLION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)