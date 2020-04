BRIEF-Valneva And Dynavax Announce Collaboration To Advance Vaccine Development For Covid-19

April 22 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* VALNEVA AND DYNAVAX ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE VACCINE DEVELOPMENT FOR COVID-19

* VALNEVA SE - DYNAVAX IS PROVIDING CPG 1018 TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF VALNEVA’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* VALNEVA SE - VALNEVA WILL SEEK GRANT FUNDING TO SUPPORT REQUIRED INVESTMENT FOR PROGRAM

* VALNEVA SE - CO, DYNAVAX WILL WORK WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO ALIGN ON OPTIMAL STRATEGY TO EXECUTE AN EXPEDITED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PATH

* VALNEVA SE - VALNEVA AND DYNAVAX WILL WORK WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES WITH GOAL TO INITIATE CLINICAL TRIALS BEFORE END OF 2020