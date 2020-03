March 8 (Reuters) - Valneva SE:

* VALNEVA ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF IXIARO® SHELF LIFE EXTENSION TO 36 MONTHS; NEW US MILITARY RFP ISSUED

* US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (“DOD”) HAS ISSUED A REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (“RFP”) FOR JAPANESE ENCEPHALITIS VACCINE

* WILL RESPOND TO THIS RFP EXPEDITIOUSLY AND, IF SUCCESSFUL, EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A NEW SUPPLY CONTRACT DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020