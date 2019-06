BRIEF-Valneva Announces Mutual Agreement With GSK To End Strategic Alliance Agreement

June 20 (Reuters) - Valneva SE:

* VALNEVA ANNOUNCES MUTUAL AGREEMENT WITH GSK TO END STRATEGIC ALLIANCE AGREEMENT; REGAINS CONTROL OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* VALNEVA - GSK AND CO HAVE DECIDED, BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT, TO END STRATEGIC ALLIANCE AGREEMENT, ORIGINALLY AGREED BETWEEN NOVARTIS AND INTERCELL

* VALNEVA SE - LYME VACCINE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IS FULLY FUNDED THROUGH PHASE 2

* VALNEVA - CO TO PAY EUR 9 MILLION TO GSK IMMEDIATELY & UP TO A FURTHER EUR 7 MILLION IN MILESTONES RELATING TO MARKETING APPROVALS OF ITS LYME VACCINE

* VALNEVA SE - AS PART OF GSK'S ONGOING INITIATIVE TO ALLOCATE CAPITAL TO FEWER, HIGHEST PRIORITY AREAS, ELECTED TO COME TO AN EARLY TERMINATION