BRIEF-Valneva Confirms Repurchase Of About 18 Million Preferred Shares

May 29 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* VALNEVA CONFIRMS REPURCHASE OF PREFERRED SHARES IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMPANY’S ARTICLES

* COMPANY ANNOUNCES IT WILL REPURCHASE ALL OF 17,836,719 PREFERRED SHARES AT THEIR NOMINAL VALUE OF ONE EURO CENT PER SHARE

* HOLDERS DO NOT NEED TO TAKE ANY ACTION; PROCESS WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AUTOMATICALLY BY JUNE 10, 2020

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH PARAGRAPH 5 IN SECTION 13.3 OF COMPANY'S ARTICLES, REPURCHASED SHARES WILL BE CANCELED AND COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE REDUCED BY EUR 178,367.19