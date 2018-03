BRIEF-Valneva FY Net Loss Narrows To 11.5 Million Euros

March 22 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* FY EBITDA EUR 10.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT PRODUCT SALES GROWTH TO CONTINUE IN 2018

* FY NET LOSS EUR 11.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 49.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUES AND GRANTS EUR 109.8‍​ MLN VS EUR 97.9 MLN YR AGO

* FY NET OPERATING CASH FLOW EUR 12.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* VLA1601 PHASE I TRIAL ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN LATE 2018 OR EARLY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)